Mayor Protem Councilman Micheal Lamar Void -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mayor Protem Councilman Micheal Lamar Void, 56, of 351 Oliver St., Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Void died Friday, July 3, at his residence following a brief illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July16.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving only immediate family due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

