Maybelle Ray McKnight -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Maybelle Ray McKnight, 68, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Orangeburg.

A daughter of the late John Henry Ray Sr. and Frances Harrington Ray Mullins, Maybelle was born May 23, 1952, in Kingstree. Maybelle was raised in and around Greeleyville. She worked as a substitute teacher and in retail management.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Albert Lee Mullins; husband, James David McKnight; son, Kenneth Cutter; brother, Curtis Ray; brother-in-law, Chris Osborne; and sister in law, Faye Ray.

She is survived by children, Moses (Heather) Cutter III, Daniel Dubose, Tammy (Billy) Staley, Eddie Barnes, Mark (Renee) Barnes, Wade Barnes, Dawn (Harry Fanning) Armstrong and Billy McKnight; grandchildren, Tori and Angel Barnes, Wilbur and Adam Cutter, Wesley, Michael and Lily Cutter, Harley MacCue; siblings, Frances (Laurie) Mouzon, Janie (Jerry) Branham, Doris (Steven) Amerine, Roy Ray, Rosie Osborne, Paul (Debbie) Ray, Mary (Donald) Shelley, Johnny (Marty) Ray Jr., Larry Ray; a sister in law, Dot Ray; and numerous nieces and nephews.