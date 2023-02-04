ST. MATTHEWS -- It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Maxwell M. Jenkins, 72, of St. Matthews.
Mr. Jenkins passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to express condolences may do so with limited visitation at the residence of 145 Mitchell Circle, St. Matthews, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.