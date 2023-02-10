ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Maxwell M. Jenkins will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the gymnasium at Calhoun County High School.

The casket will be placed in the gymnasium one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will take place on Friday, Feb. 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are preferred at both the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.