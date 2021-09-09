 Skip to main content
Maxine Pough -- North
Maxine Pough -- North

NORTH -- Ms. Maxine Pough, 78, of North, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

