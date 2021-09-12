 Skip to main content
Maxine Pough -- North
Maxine Pough -- North

Maxine Pough

NORTH --The graveside service for Ms. Maxine Pough, 78, of North will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Norway.

Ms. Pough passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence and all visitors must wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

