Maxine Fludd -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Maxine Fludd will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at St. Matthews K8 School, 135 Saints Ave., St. Matthews, with burial to follow in New Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Fort Motte. The Rev. John Wolfe will officiate.
The casket will be placed in the gymnasium at 10 a.m.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
Masks will be required at both the funeral home during viewing and during the services.
Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.