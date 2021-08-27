Maxine Fludd -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Maxine Fludd will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at St. Matthews K8 School, 135 Saints Ave., St. Matthews, with burial to follow in New Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Fort Motte. The Rev. John Wolfe will officiate.

The casket will be placed in the gymnasium at 10 a.m.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

Masks will be required at both the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.