Maxine Fludd -- Fort Motte
FORT MOTTE -- Maxine Fludd, 73, of 648 New Bethany Road, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

Family and friends may contact Tracie Fludd at 803-446-3545. The family will receive visitors at the residence on Wednesday and Thursday (Aug. 25-26) from 4 to 7 p.m. Masks are to be worn by all visiting.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

