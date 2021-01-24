Maxine Britt -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Virtual funeral service for Maxine Britt, of St. George, will be held Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, beginning at noon. The link can be accessed at www.stevensfh.net or directly at
https:/zoom.us7269134071?pwd=S1UxZW1QYTA5b1RlVGVBQzIzdGhndz09
Meeting ID: 972 6913 4071
Passcode: 035175
Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24. Online condolences can be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.
