Maxine Britt -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Virtual funeral service for Maxine Britt, of St. George, will be held Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, beginning at noon. The link can be accessed at www.stevensfh.net or directly at

https:/zoom.us7269134071?pwd=S1UxZW1QYTA5b1RlVGVBQzIzdGhndz09

Meeting ID: 972 6913 4071

Passcode: 035175

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24. Online condolences can be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

