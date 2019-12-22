ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Maurice Virgil Jones, 30, of Orangeburg, will be held at noon Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in the Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Pentniel Cemetery, Islandton. Minister Annie Jones and Bishop George Dobbin are officiating.
Mr. Jones passed away Thursday, Dec. 19.
Family and friends may call the funeral home.
