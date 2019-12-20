{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Maurice Virgil Jones, 30, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

