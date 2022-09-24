Maurice ‘Mo’ Nelson -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Maurice “Mo” Nelson, 56, of 601 Dantzler St., St. Matthews, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Pauling Family Cemetery, Kennerly Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Harry Lewis is officiating.

Mr. Nelson passed away Monday, Sept. 19, at Calhoun Convalescent Center, St. Matthews.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

