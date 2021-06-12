 Skip to main content
Maurice Eric Smithzer -- Dallas, Ga.
DALLAS, Ga. -- Mr. Maurice Eric Smithzer, 45, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his brother and sister-in-law, Kendell and Yoland Johnson, 73 Deer Meadow Lane, St. Matthews, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

