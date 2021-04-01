 Skip to main content
Maureen Faulk -- Walterboro
WALTERBORO -- Maureen Faulk, 56, of Walterboro, passed away on March 26, 2021, at her residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, April 3, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Burial will be held at Higman Cemetery, Reevesville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home of St. George (843-563-4332).

