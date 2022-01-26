 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maudsteen Felder Franklin -- Bowman

Maudsteen Felder Franklin

BOWMAN -- Memorial services for Mrs. Maudsteen Felder Franklin, 74, of 870 Reevesville Road, will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel of Orangeburg. The Rev. Cynthia Randolph is officiating.

Mrs. Franklin passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, at her residence.

Friends may call at the residence of her husband, Mr. Bobby Franklin, 870 Reevesville Road, Bowman.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

