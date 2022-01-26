Maudsteen Felder Franklin -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Memorial services for Mrs. Maudsteen Felder Franklin, 74, of 870 Reevesville Road, will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel of Orangeburg. The Rev. Cynthia Randolph is officiating.

Mrs. Franklin passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, at her residence.

Friends may call at the residence of her husband, Mr. Bobby Franklin, 870 Reevesville Road, Bowman.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

