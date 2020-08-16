Maude Edgemon Antley -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Maude Edgemon Antley, 87, of Rowesville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Grace Baptist Church, 4305 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Darrell Wilkins will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.
Mrs. Antley was born on May 12, 1933, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Grover C. Edgemon and the late Virginia Smoak Edgemon. She was a proof reader at Bonnett Printing in Rowesville. Mrs. Antley was a member of Crosland Memorial Baptist Church in Rowesville.
Survivors include her daughters, Tina Pendarvis of Rowesville and Betty Fairey of Orangeburg; four grandchildren; five great-grandsons; sister, Willie Mae Walker of Rowesville; stepsisters, Blanche Driggers of Orangeburg, Louise Robinson of Cordova and Alberta Carr of Charleston; stepbrother, Charles Edgemon of Cope; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church Radio Fund, 4305 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
