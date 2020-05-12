Mattie Odom Gulley -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mattie Odom Gulley, 91, of Duncan and recently of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.

Born in the Jordan section of Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur V. and Edna T. Odom. Mattie graduated from Jordan High School and was employed by Lyman Printing and Finishing Company for 43 years. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Duncan.

Survivors include a son, Phillip Gulley (Jackie) of Orangeburg; two grandsons, Michael Gulley (Babs) of Orangeburg and David Gulley (Haley) of Cameron; and a great-grandson, Aulden Gulley. She was predeceased by a brother, Andrew John Odom.

Due to current conditions, a private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Dr. Randy Kennedy officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a memorial gift to either First Baptist Church of Duncan, 103 E. Main St., Duncan SC 29334; or to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, PO Box 367, Orangeburg SC 29116.

Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net.

Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan

