Mattie Odom Gulley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mattie Odom Gulley, 91, of Duncan and recently of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
Born in the Jordan section of Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur V. and Edna T. Odom. Mattie graduated from Jordan High School and was employed by Lyman Printing and Finishing Company for 43 years. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Duncan.
Survivors include a son, Phillip Gulley (Jackie) of Orangeburg; two grandsons, Michael Gulley (Babs) of Orangeburg and David Gulley (Haley) of Cameron; and a great-grandson, Aulden Gulley. She was predeceased by a brother, Andrew John Odom.
Due to current conditions, a private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Dr. Randy Kennedy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a memorial gift to either First Baptist Church of Duncan, 103 E. Main St., Duncan SC 29334; or to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, PO Box 367, Orangeburg SC 29116.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net.
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.