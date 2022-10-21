Mattie Moseley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Mattie Moseley, 90, of 950 Berry St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Joseph Zimmerman is officiating.

Ms. Moseley passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 950 Berry St., Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

