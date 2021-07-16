 Skip to main content
Mattie Mae Alston -- Orangeburg
Mattie Mae Alston -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Mattie Mae Alston, 74, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Lexington.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may express condolences to her husband, Mr. Anthony Alston, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

