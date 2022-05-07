Mattie Goodwin -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mattie Lou Fulks Goodwin will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Greater Target AME Church, 7248 Old State Road, Holly Hill.

Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. Online condolences my be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

Mattie Lou Fulks, the baby of the late Murray and Alice Fulks was born on May 1, 1947, in Holly Hill.

Mattie was a 1965 graduate of Roberts High School. At an early age, she joined Greater Target AME Church. She was a member of Gospel Missionary Baptist, under the leadership of the late Bishop Henry Smalls. Currently a member of First Union/Gospel Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of the Rev. James Wilson, in New York City. She was affiliated with United Missionary Baptist Usher League and former president of the ushers at Gospel Missionary Baptist Church. Upon relocation to South Carolina, she rejoined Greater Target AME Church.

Mattie worked and retired from Verizon (formerly NY Nex). She was an independent, hard worker, provider and backbone of her entire family. By hobby, she was a personal salesperson of clothing and jewelry, and a travel agent to many friends and N.Y. families that was very memorable.

Mattie married and moved to New York with the love of her life, the late George (Doll Baby) Goodwin. In 1985, she married Leroy Rivers (children, Shefvon and Leroy Rivers III and grandchild, Krizia Rivers).

Mattie's memories will be cherished by her two most favorite men, devoted son, George F. Goodwin and grandson, Georquel V. “Gee”; one adorable granddaughter, Georgriana V. “Essence”; Ma Mattie's daughter, Vernell H. Goodwin; one sister, Julia (Nathaniel) Moore; five sisters-in-law; seven brothers-in-law, one goddaughter, Tahisha Goodwin; nieces, nephews, family and friends (S.C. and N.Y.).

Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Rivers; and her sister, Alma Fuller.

Special gratitude to her companion assistant niece, Shirley Lambright; nurse “Sue”; and Amedysis, Sumter.