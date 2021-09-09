 Skip to main content
Mattie Caldwell-Santiago -- Laurelton, N.Y.
Mattie Caldwell-Santiago -- Laurelton, N.Y.

Mattie Caldwell-Santiago

LAURELTON, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mattie Caldwell-Santiago, 78, of Laurelton, New York, and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Apostle Alphonso Myers is officiating.

Mrs. Caldwell-Santiago passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, in New York.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

