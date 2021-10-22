Matthews L. Sumter -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Matthews L. Sumter, 63, of 114 Tucker Mill St., died Oct.17, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in the Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Cameron.

Viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com