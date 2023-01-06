 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Matthew Mood -- Orangeburg

Matthew Mood

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Matthew Mood, 54, of Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at St. Matthews K-8 School, 135 Saints Ave., St. Matthews, with interment to follow in Union AME Church Cemetery in Elloree. Pastor Leslie Lovett is officiating.

Mr. Mood passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Family and friends may visit 446 Three Bridges Road, Elloree, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

