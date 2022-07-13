Matthew ‘Matt’ C. Shannon -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Matthew “Matt” C. Shannon, 38, of St. Matthews, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at First Assembly of God, 1176 Calhoun Road, St. Matthews. Pastor Mark Call Sr. will be officiating. Burial will follow at Logues Cemetery in Hopkins.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at the church prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Buddy Rochester, Joey Chandler, Christopher Chandler, Ronnie Hildebrand Jr., Boyd Shannon, Russell Breault, Alexander “Dickie” Randolph and “Shorty” Rucker.

Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of NIACO Construction.

Matt was born on April 21, 1984, in Bamberg, the son of the late George L. Shannon and the late Teresa Diane Shannon. He attended First Assembly of God Church in St. Matthews. He was a true outdoorsman. Matt was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed woodworking and could build anything with his hands. He loved to work, especially with all his co-workers at NIACO Construction. Matt lived for his fiancé and his children and would do anything for them. He was truly one of a kind and will forever be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, James Shannon; and his sister, Vickie Shannon.

Survivors include his fiancé, Jessica Lynn Chandler; children, Levi Matthew Shannon, Allie Grace Shannon, McKenzie Claire Shannon; additional close friends and co-workers at NIACO Construction. Matt also leaves behind a grandmother, several aunts, uncles and a niece.

The family would like to thank Chris O'Cain, Bruce O'Cain and Sheri O'Cain for their love, support and friendship to Matt and his family during this very difficult time.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.