Matthew 'Mack' Johnson -- Bamberg
BAMBERG -- Matthew “Mack” Johnson, 69, of 35 Kennedy St., Bamberg, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Bamberg Barnwell Medical Center.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.

Friends may call at the residence.

