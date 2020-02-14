Matthew ‘Mack’ Johnson -- Bamberg

BAMBERG – Funeral services for Matthew “Mack” Johnson, 69, of 35 Kennedy St., will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Capernaum Baptist Church, Denmark. The burial will follow in Bamberg County Memory Gardens.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The casket will be placed in the church at 2 p.m.

He died Saturday, Feb 8, at Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.

Friends may call at the residence or at the Rosa Verne Community Center, Capernaum Road, Bamberg.

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.