Matthew ‘Mack’ Johnson -- Bamberg

BAMBERG – Funeral services for Matthew “Mack” Johnson, 69, of 35 Kennedy St., will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Capernaum Baptist Church, Denmark. The burial will follow in Bamberg County Memory Gardens.
You have free articles remaining.
The casket will be placed in the church at 2 p.m.
He died Saturday, Feb 8, at Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.
Friends may call at the residence or at the Rosa Verne Community Center, Capernaum Road, Bamberg.
To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.