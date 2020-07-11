Matthew 'Chubby' Ford -- Blackville
Matthew "Chubby" Ford

BLACKVILLE -- Matthew "Chubby" Ford, 63, of Blackville Health Care and Rehab, and formerly of Bamberg, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Blackville Health Care.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

