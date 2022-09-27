COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. -- Matthew Carter Jackson, 43, of Wedgefield, South Carolina, passed away Sept. 19, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Prospect Southern Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.

Matthew Carter Jackson was a Son, Brother, Father and Husband. He loved the outdoors, working with his hands, problem solving. He was fearless, and approached life with zeal and an attitude that was bigger than any challenge he faced. Matthew also loved sports, playing Baseball at Lander University after graduating from Calhoun Academy in St. Matthews. He grew up on his family's farm, worked construction for his father's, Thomas Jackson, Construction company. He pursued the same career after graduating from Lander, and was a Superintendent on several large projects for different companies, his last assignment had him in Colorado since 2021.

It was never odd to find him out riding his bike, full speed, across the pastures, through the pecan orchard to his Granny and Granddaddy's house, BB gun in tow in the event something popped out. Matthew lived life to the fullest, taking on whatever came across his path, dispatched it, and moved to the next. He adored his kids, and wholeheartedly enjoyed coaching his son, Eli's, baseball team. It brought him joy that exuded from him while talking about it, although you could also sense he was ready for the move up from Tee Ball to full blown baseball, as his enthusiasm for life was always high, his patience was sometimes lacking. Hearing him talk about his daughter, Taylor, you could tell she was a chip off the old block as well, always getting into things she maybe shouldn't, keeping Matthew and Amanda on their toes.

People say, “He was so young”, or “it was too soon.” A lifetime is short, but Matthew's father and family instilled an understanding of God and eternity. Matthew's passing is devastating. And, while he will be missed, we know it will not last forever; we are comforted by 1st Thessalonians 4:17 “Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord.”

Matthew was preceded by his Granddaddy and Granny Jackson, and Granddaddy and Granny Carter. He is survived by his wife, Amanda, son Eli, and daughter Taylor. His father, Thomas, and his wife, Sherry; brothers, Ricky (Teri), Gregg (Denise), and Randall (Kacie).

