Matthew 'Bud' Gaines Jr. -- Vance

VANCE -- Matthew “Bud” Gaines Jr., 78, of Vance, received his wings on Monday, March 15, 2021, surrounded by his children and family members.

You are cordially invited to attend his graveside service at Rock Hill AME Church Cemetery, located at 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance, on Saturday, March, 20, 2021, at 12 p.m., the Rev. Dr. Jimmy L. Ravenel Sr., pastor.

Viewing will be held at Grace Chapel on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m.

He will be greatly missed by his children, Matthew Gaines III, Chandra Shaw, Christle Gaines, Kenneth Gaines, Kimberly (Cecil) Elmore, Kenya (Shawn) Randolph; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; one sister, Annette (John) Butler; brothers-in-law, Jimmy, Frank, and Anthony Shaw; two aunts, Mildred Joyner and Dorothy Coakley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to

Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539); gracefuneralservice@gmail.com, www.gracefuneralservicesllc.com.

“May The Work WE Do Speak For Us”