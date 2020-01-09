{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Matthew Brabham, 79, of 2470 Church St., Denmark, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by the Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary. Friends may call at the residence.

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Brabham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments