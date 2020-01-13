{{featured_button_text}}
Matthew Brabham

DENMARK -- Matthew “Matt” Brabham, 79, of 2470 Church St., Denmark, died  Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Olar. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call at the residence or at the church fellowship hall after the burial.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

