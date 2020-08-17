Matilda A. Legree -- Neeses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEESES -- The graveside service for Mrs. Matilda A. Legree, 84, of 219 Hutto Road, Neeses, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Mrs. Legree, wife of the late Brodis Legree, gained her wings and transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Viewing will be from 2 to 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.

