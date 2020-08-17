You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Matilda A. Legree -- Neeses
0 comments

Matilda A. Legree -- Neeses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Matilda A. Legree

NEESES -- The graveside service for Mrs. Matilda A. Legree, 84, of 219 Hutto Road, Neeses, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Mrs. Legree, wife of the late Brodis Legree, gained her wings and transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Viewing will be from 2 to 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Matilda Legree as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News