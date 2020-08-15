Matilda A. Legree -- Neeses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEESES -- Mrs. Matilda A. Legree, 84, of 219 Hutto Road, Neeses, gained her wings and transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.

