SANTEE -- Master Da'Mani Jacoy Ravenell, 9, of 126 Bronco Court, Santee, passed away on July 22, 2023, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia, SC.

Funeral services for Master Da'Mani Ravenell will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Felderville AME Church, Santee. The casket will be placed in the church at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing is scheduled from 3:00 until 6:00 PM Friday July 28, 2023, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Masks are required for persons visiting the funeral home.

The family is receiving friends at the residence. Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.