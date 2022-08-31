 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Master Chief Walter Steadman Oliver Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Master Chief Walter Steadman Oliver Sr., 81, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at his residence. He was the loving husband for over 60 years of the late Lilla Ann Hungerpiller Oliver.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516, www.wounded warriorproject.orgonate or by phone 855-448-3997.

Further details and online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868

