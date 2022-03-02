Marylu Morgan Smoak -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Marylu Morgan Smoak, 92, of Orangeburg, passed away Feb. 28, 2022. She was the wife of the late Leonard Arnold Smoak Jr.

A visitation will held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Marylu was born in Fort Worth, Texas, a daughter of the late Milton Madison Morgan and the late Elsie Logan Morgan. She was a retired mortgage banker.

Survivors include her two daughters, Susan Smoak Ballew (Thomas) and Carol Smoak Wilson; one son, Stephen Morgan Smoak; five grandchildren, Chuck Wilson (Stacey), Jeffrey Wilson (Tyler), Daniel Wilson (Gloria), Emilee Smoak Padget (Adam) and Caitlin Smoak Boan (Russell); and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Matt Smoak.

Memorials may be sent to the Orangeburg SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC, 29118, or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.

