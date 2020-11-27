 Skip to main content
Mary Z. Smith -- Elgin
ELGIN -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Z. Smith, 76, of 5 Snowbird Lane, Elgin, will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to following in Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Bishop Odell Sims is officiating.

Ms. Smith passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

