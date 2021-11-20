 Skip to main content
Mary Wolfe Robinson -- Greenwood, Ind.

Mary Wolfe Robinson

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Mary Wolfe Robinson, 75, of Greenwood, passed away on Nov. 17, 2021. She was born on Oct. 26, 1946, in Orangeburg, to the late Lawrence Stafford Wolfe Jr. and Amentha Hutto Wolfe.

Mary and her husband owned The Robinson Group located in Greenwood. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Mary is survived by her husband, Marvin A. “Woody” Robinson; daughter, Kelly (Brian) Mullins; and grandchildren, Ansley George, Riley George, Kylen Mullins and Brock Mullins.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Stafford “Lawrie“ Wolfe III.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, Indiana.

Mary will be laid to rest in The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery, Greenwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

