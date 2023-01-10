Mary Wise Spigner -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mary Wise Spigner, 101, of St. Matthews, passed away Jan. 8, 2023. She was the wife of the late Johnny Spigner for 67 years.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at West Bethel United Methodist Church with Wanda Copeland officiating. Burial will follow in West Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the burial. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Danny Wise, Jonathan Zeigler, Jimmy Copeland, Kent Clements, Tad Bolin, and Mike Brantley.

Mary was born in Calhoun County to the late Daniel Edgar Wise and the late Hattie Bates Wise. She graduated from St. Mathews High School and was a homemaker. Mary was the oldest member of West Bethel United Methodist Church and loved working in her garden, especially with her flowers.

Survivors include her son, Johnny Brooks Spigner of Kennesaw, Georgia; grandchildren, Robin Bozard-Dantzler, Mark Spigner and Melanie Brooke Spigner; great grandchildren, Coe Dantzler, Gavin Joseph Spigner, Madison Spigner and Jordan Spigner; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Bates Wise and Edgar Wise; her daughter, Mary Ruth Bozard.

The family offers a special thanks to her faithful sitters and her special friends, Danny Dantzler and Kent Clements.

Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210 or the West Bethel UMC Cemetery Fund, 3649 Old State Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135.

