Mary W. Inabinet -- Orangeburg
Mary W. Inabinet -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Mary W. Inabinet, 77, formerly of 578 Salley St., Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Methodist Oaks of Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Natalie D. Inabinet, or the Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

