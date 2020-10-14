 Skip to main content
Mary W. Inabinet -- Orangeburg
Mary W. Inabinet

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Mary W. Inabinet, 77, formerly of 578 Salley St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.

Ms. Inabinet passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, at The Oaks of Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Natalie D. Inabinet, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

