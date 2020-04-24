Mary Sue Sexton Whetstone -- Rowesville

Sue was born in Wartburg, Tennessee, to the late Bartholemew Sexton and the late Edna Mae Matheson Sexton. She graduated from Central High School in Wartburg, and Knoxville Business College. Sue was active in sports in high school, particularly basketball and track. She participated in exercise classes through the years and walking became her favorite activity. She loved entertaining, cooking for large gatherings and all social aspects of life. Her homemaking included decorating and home furnishing, at which she excelled. Most of all, she delighted in her family, children, grandchildren, siblings and other relatives. She was a caregiver for her mother, father and several aunts. She met her future husband in Chattanooga, where they lived for many years before retiring to South Carolina. Sue was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2006. She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church.