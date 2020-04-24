Mary Sue Sexton Whetstone -- Rowesville
ROWESVILLE -- Mary Sue Sexton Whetstone, 78, of Rowesville, passed away April 23, 2020. She was the wife of Arthur Fairey Whetstone.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020, at New Hope United Methodist Church cemetery with the Rev. Kevin Liles officiating.

Sue was born in Wartburg, Tennessee, to the late Bartholemew Sexton and the late Edna Mae Matheson Sexton. She graduated from Central High School in Wartburg, and Knoxville Business College. Sue was active in sports in high school, particularly basketball and track. She participated in exercise classes through the years and walking became her favorite activity. She loved entertaining, cooking for large gatherings and all social aspects of life. Her homemaking included decorating and home furnishing, at which she excelled. Most of all, she delighted in her family, children, grandchildren, siblings and other relatives. She was a caregiver for her mother, father and several aunts. She met her future husband in Chattanooga, where they lived for many years before retiring to South Carolina. Sue was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2006. She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband of the home; sons, Paul Gregory Whetstone (Stacey) of Morristown, Tennessee and Jeffery Oliver Whetstone (Stephanie) of Princeton, New Jersey; grandchildren, Paul, Emily and Frank Whetstone, Cole and Jack Henry Whetstone; brothers, Billy Joe Sexton (Mary) of Deer Lodge Tennessee, Tinsley Barton Sexton (Machelle) of Wartburg, Tennessee; and Tomas Wayne Sexton of Wartburg, Tennessee; a sister, Betty Lou Francisco (Jim) of Greenfield, Indiana; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Agape' Hospice and caregivers, Rose Jefferson and Aalean Goodwin for their love and support during her illness.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

