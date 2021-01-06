Mary Stevenson Kennerly

COPE – Graveside funeral services for Mary Stevenson Kennerly, 94, of Cope, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in the Mount Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Cope. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Dec. 30.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19. You may contact her niece, Barbara Ann Simpson, at 803-707-1614.

