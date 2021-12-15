Mary Smith Clark -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mrs. Mary Smith Clark, 72, of 118 Brookstone Road, Santee, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence. However, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughters, Laverne Clark at 803-974-9189; Linda Norton at 803-979-5368; and Annie Garner at 803-975-0003; or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID 19 restrictions by wearing your masks.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.