Mary Smith Clark -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Smith Clark, 72, of 118 Brookstone Road, Santee, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at United Holiness Church of Christ Deliverance Center, Santee, with interment to follow in the Dantzler Cemetery. Pastor Raymond Smith is officiating.
Mrs. Clark passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, at the Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16,at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughters, Laverne Clark at 803-974-9189, Linda Norton at 803-979-5368 and Annie Garner at 803-975-0003; or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Please adhere to all COVID 19 restrictions by wearing your masks
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
