Mary Shin -- Reevesville
0 comments

REEVESVILLE -- Graveside services for Mother Mary Shin, 85, of Reevesville, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Bethel #2 Church Cemetery, Reevesville, with Elder Green and Pastor Sanders officiating.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

