Mary Schofield Burns -- Aiken
AIKEN -- Mrs. Mary Schofield Burns, 91, of 555 Pine St., entered eternal rest Saturday, April 17, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not receive friends at the residence. Condolences may be made by calling the residence at 803-641-2988. Online condolences can be forwarded at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

