Mary Schofield Burns -- Aiken

AIKEN -- Mother Mary Schofield Burns, 91, of 555 Pine St., entered eternal rest Saturday, April 17, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 5415 Wagener Road, Salley. The body will lie in repose from noon until 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Salley. COVID- 19 restrictions will be followed at all services.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not receive friends at the residence. Condolences may be made by calling the residence at 803-641-2988. Online condolences can be forwarded at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.