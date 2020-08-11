Mary Reed -- St. George

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ST. GEORGE – Funeral services for Ms. Rev. Sister Mary Reed, 83, of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home, St. George, with Bishop David Baxter officiating. Burial will be held in the Fire Baptistize Church cemetery, Reevesville.