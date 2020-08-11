Mary Reed -- St. George

ST. GEORGE – Funeral services for Ms. Rev. Sister Mary Reed, 83, of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home, St. George, with Bishop David Baxter officiating. Burial will be held in the Fire Baptistize Church cemetery, Reevesville.
Friends may call the funeral home.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Reed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
