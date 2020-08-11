You have permission to edit this article.
Mary Reed -- St. George
Mary Reed -- St. George

ST. GEORGE – Funeral services for Ms. Rev. Sister Mary Reed, 83, of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home, St. George, with Bishop David Baxter officiating. Burial will be held in the Fire Baptistize Church cemetery, Reevesville.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the funeral home.

