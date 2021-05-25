 Skip to main content
Mary Reed -- Denmark
Mary Reed -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mary Reed, 67, of 100 Hagood Ave., passed away May 22, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may extend condolences by calling Mary's daughter, Yolanda Reed Scott, at 803-290-0623.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

