Mary Reed -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mary Reed, 67, of 100 Hagood Ave., passed away May 22, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may extend condolences by calling Mary's daughter, Yolanda Reed Scott, at 803-290-0623.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.